Delhi Metro Rail Corporation gets notice on woman’s death

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has written to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) seeking a detailed report on the death of a woman after she was dragged along the platform as her saree got stuck in the door of a train, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Monday.

The incident took place on Thursday at the Inderlok Metro Station. The 35-year-old woman, Reena, succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. Following the incident, DMRC had announced that the commissioner of the Metro Railway Safety will hold an inquiry into the incident.

Talking to reporters outside the Delhi Assembly, Gahlot said, “We have written to the MD, DMRC asking about the report and have asked them to submit it. We have also asked for details about their compensation policy. The DMRC should take steps to rehabilitate them (victim’s family)”.Reena’s husband died around seven years ago. She is survived by a son and a daughter.

A 35-year-old woman who had got under a metro train at Inderlok Station succumbed to wounds on Saturday at Safdarjung Hospital, an official from the DMRC had shared.The woman, Reena, had come under a metro train on Thursday after a part of her clothing got stuck between the metro doors as they closed. It could not be known whether the woman was getting off of the train or boarding it.

“An incident took place at Inderlok Metro station on Thursday where prima facie it appears that a woman passenger’s clothes got entangled in a train leading to injuries and subsequent demise in hospital on Saturday,” Delhi Metro’s Chief Public Relations Officer Anuj Dayal had shared.

The commissioner of Metro Railway Safety will hold an inquiry into this incident, Dayal said. Meanwhile an officer from the Delhi Police said that as of now, no case has been registered in the matter.“Police are probing it and if needed, legal opinion shall be taken,” the person said. Vicky, a relative of the woman, said she was going to Mohan Nagar from Nangloi in west Delhi when she met with the accident.

“When she reached Inderlok Metro Station and was changing the train, her saree got stuck. She fell down and got seriously wounded. She was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in a critical condition. On Saturday evening, she died,” he said.

Meanwhile, the two children of a 35-year-old woman who died in an accident at a metro station here have demanded financial compensation in the form of a fixed deposit. Victim 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son said their father had passed away around eight years ago.

