Covid test mandatory for patients with respiratory illness in Delhi hospitals

The directions came after a review meeting a day earlier that Union Health Minister Manaukh Mandaviya had over Covid preparedness with state/UTs health ministers.

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The emergence of the latest variant of coronavirus has prompted the city government to issue instructions for mandatory Covid-19 testing of all patients with complaints of respiratory illnesses in hospitals. The government has directed genome sequencing of all positive samples.

The situation is currently under control as the cases turning positive are limited to single digit. According to a statement issued by Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, the positivity rate stood at 0.48% out of 208 tests done on Tuesday.

The directions came after a review meeting a day earlier that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had over Covid preparedness with state/UTs health ministers. “Orders have been issued to put in place the following arrangements: Covid samples are to be collected from ILI/SARI patients attending all government hospitals; adequate Covid samples to be sent for RT-PCR testing as per guidelines; genome sequencing of positive RT-PCR samples to be performed, as per guidelines, a statement from Bharadwaj’s 
office read.

It also said that awareness measures have to be taken to avoid overcrowded and poorly ventilated settings. Steps should be taken for wearing masks in such places and hospital premises, the statement read. The government noted the recent surge in cases of respiratory illness in China, including pneumonia in children. Bharadwaj also called a meeting with experts in respiratory medicine.

“The experts will develop SOPs on the number and types of samples to be tested by Multiplex PCR in culture-negative severe pneumonia cases and to maintain adequate stock of antiviral drugs. It was also decided to implement the operational guidelines for a revised surveillance strategy on Covid-19,” the government said.

The strategy
The government will implement operational guidelines for a revised surveillance strategy on Covid-19. Recently it assessed hospital bed capacity, available human resources, and the medical oxygen availability

