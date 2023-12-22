Delhi Nursery Admission: ‘Beware of Schools calling parents for donation', Parents Association head

Ifrah Mufti By

Amid reports of Delhi schools summoning parents for nursery admissions and document verification while holding talks with them on the quiet and interacting with students, founder of nurseryadmissionsportal.com Sumit Vohra who also heads the Parents Association speaks to Ifrah Mufti. Excerpts:



Even when the registration process for nursery admissions is over, why are parents being called over to schools?

Not just one but several schools are calling up parents in the name of ‘verification’ process these days. This could either be for donation purposes or offer to block seats by paying fees as some schools find it difficult to fill up their seats till half of the academic session. Parents are complaining that after verifying the documents, the officials’ start discussing the fee structure. This is very unfair.



Can the schools unofficially call parents along with their wards for counselling or ‘Students’ interaction?

While some schools call parents on the pretext of verification process, others specify that there will be a small interaction or counselling of the students. Either ways, the schools get an opportunity to evaluate the background of the children they wish to enroll. This process is not transparent at all. Above all, the High Court does not allow the schools to involve children in the admission process.

In such a scenario what should the parents do?

This is nothing but a trap. The schools are unnecessarily troubling parents much before the date when the Delhi government has directed all schools to release the first list of selected students which is January 12, 2024. I think the parents should avoid visiting schools and wait for the first list in case if the schools are calling them for counselling or some sort of students’ interaction. However it is only the document verification process which is valid. The schools also can’t call up parents specifically asking them to bring the kid along.



What are the guidelines as per the Delhi government? Does the government allow the schools to call up parents before the first list is out?

The Delhi government does not allow schools to call up the parents before the first list is out. Schools are apparently flouting guidelines. When the Directorate of Education had issued an admission notification, it had stated that the parents need not visit the school and submit the forms online. It had also stated the schools are not calling the parents to the parents for any other purpose.



Are all the schools indulging in such activities and are the parents opposing it or are they fine with this?

Not all, but some schools definitely are. Parents are scared to raise their voice as they fear being blacklisted by the school lobby if they come out in the open and oppose. Since, they don’t wish to jeopardize their child’s career, they are simply following what the schools say but they should understand what is right or what is wrong.

