Air quality turns severe, GRAP-III re-invoked in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday imposed a ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital following an order of the Centre’s air quality management panel amid worsening air quality in the city and NCR.

Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) was steadily rising since morning. It stood at 397 at 10 am and 409 at 4 pm. The sub-committee for operationalising the Graded Response Action Plan met today and recommended re-invoking all actions under Stage-III of GRAP — ‘severe’ Air Quality (ranging between 401 and 450), with immediate effect in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the restrictive actions under stage-I and stage-II of GRAP already in force in NCR.

Re-invoking curbs under Stage-III of GRAP, the Centre on Friday ordered a ban on non-essential construction work as well as plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions including fog and haze with low wind speed are the major causes for a sudden spike in Delhi’s daily average air quality index (AQI), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution, said in its order.

The Delhi transport department in its order said the sub-committee for operationalisation of the revised GRAP has reviewed the air quality scenario as well as the forecast for meteorological conditions and air quality index in Delhi.

An eight-point action plan as per stage-III of GRAP is applicable immediately. The plan includes further intensifying the frequency of mechanised/vacuum-based sweeping of roads; ensure daily water sprinkling and enforcing a strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the entire NCR.

