‘From’ becomes ‘fram’: Minor typo error lands man in city police net

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An unknown forger in Malaysia is most likely to lose its customer base as ‘he or she’ is continuing to make the same “spelling mistakes” that is resulting in the arrest of his customers at Delhi Airport.

On October 30, The New Indian Express reported that a man was nabbed by the alert immigration officials for one small spelling error -- on his passport.

It was Rajeshkannan Murugan, an Indian National, who arrived at the Delhi Airport on an Air India flight from Bangkok on the intervening night of October 26-27. He looked confident and walked up straight for the immigration clearance.

When he showed his passport, the alert immigration official caught something unusual. It was the Malaysian immigration stamp dated October 4, affixed on page no 11 of his passport, which was a cause of concern.

The word ‘from’ in the stamp was written as ‘fram’ -- confirming it as a fake and a work of an amateur. Now, exactly two months later, an exactly similar case has come to light alerting the security agencies who are now joining the missing dots.

This time, Manjot Singh, an Indian National, arrived at the Delhi Airport on an Air India flight from Bangkok in the intervening night of December 21 and 22 and produced his passport for arrival immigration clearance. When the immigration staff checked his passport, it was noticed that ‘from’ was spelt wrongly as ‘frame’ in the arrival immigration date April 26, 2023, affixed on page no. 6 of his passport indicating these stamps as fake.

Singh was handed over to the cops, who booked him under the relevant section of the Passport Act 12 and a hunt to nab the the alleged fraudster who is preparing such fake immigration stamps has been launched.

