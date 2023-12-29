Home Cities Delhi

'Cold-day' alert sounded in Delhi, dense to very dense fog likely for 2 days

The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

Published: 29th December 2023 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

A blanket of fog covers the national capital as temperature dips further, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

A blanket of fog covers the national capital as temperature dips further, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The weather department on Friday issued a "cold-day" alert and said "dense to very dense fog" is likely to be witnessed in Delhi-NCR for the next two days.

The maximum temperature of the national capital settled at 19.8 degrees Celsius on Friday, a notch below the season's average.

Trains and flights are operational, but transportation was impacted due to dense fog in the city.

Train services were impacted due to the fog for the third day, with 11 Delhi-bound trains delayed.

"Fog conditions at IGIA (Indira Gandhi International Airport) improved significantly in the morning, with the lowest visibility at 150 metres in dense fog," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

The IMD has said there is a high probability of a "cold wave" in isolated pockets of Delhi, starting from the second week of January.

The weather department indicates a substantial likelihood, ranging from 68 to 100 per cent.

"Cold-day conditions are very likely in some to many parts of Delhi on December 30 and 31," the IMD said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 84 per cent and 100 per cent.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 382, in the "very poor" category, at 4 pm.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 19 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively on Saturday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi-NCR weather dense fog Cold day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp