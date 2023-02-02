Biased narrative: Centre on Delhi riots report

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Responding to a plea against fact-finding reports on Delhi Riots published by the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC), the Centre apprised the Delhi High Court that the report appears that a ‘selective and biased approach’ adopted by the Committee to mould the public opinion in favour of a particular community.

About the reports published by DMC and other private bodies and various organisations, the Centre, in an affidavit, told the court that they were brought out to substantiate vested interest narratives and generate a public opinion.

The Centre said that private and extrajudicial commissions are entering into the process of collecting and recording evidence to give it a façade of statutory inquiry or investigation. “Private organisations first create a social media storm and generate a biased narrative accusing the government of the day of being the mastermind of such offence against particular caste,” it submitted.

Further, the government said the reports were cover-up to the offence and ‘real accused’ were portrayed as victims in them. “After conducting such exercise they come out with a completely biased report which in most of the cases is found to report acting as a cover-up to the offence and portraying real accused as victims of the crimes,” it was stated. The Centre further sought directions from the court to turn down such private reports.

Reports cover-up?

The Centre said that ‘private and extrajudicial commissions’ are entering into the process of collecting and recording evidences

Further, the government said the reports were cover-up to the offence and ‘real accused’ were portrayed as victims in them

The government further sought directions from the court to turn down such private reports

