Budget ’23 draws mixed reaction to allocations and new schemes

Published: 02nd February 2023

NEW DELHI:  The Union Budget for 2023–24 is being seen as a mixed bag, drawing varied reactions from the stakeholders who are majorly impacted by the proposed new schemes. On the outset, the All India Government Nurses Federation welcomed the announcement of 157 new nursing colleges, which will lead to a shorter gap between the patient and nurse ratio. 

“The creation of regular posts has stopped despite the opening of new hospitals and departments. Nurses are being recruited through outsourcing even in government hospitals, which is a great threat to humanity as well as their profession. The national awards are reduced to 15 from 51. Qualified nurses are not getting jobs and are being exploited by private hospitals despite an equal salary order by the SC,” the association stated.

Noted education activist Advocate Ashok Agarwal pointed out the reduction in budgetary spend over health and education. “The allocations have been reduced, though it should have been otherwise,” he said.
Lawyer and retired Army Colonel Amit Kumar “partially” praised the centre for taking care of low-income groups.

“But here, the majority of people are from the low middle class, middle class and high middle class. And all of them are sufferers,” he said.

However, Jamia Millia Islamia’s vice chancellor, Prof. Najma Akhtar, praised the budget, saying the allocation of Rs 1.12 lakh crore to higher education is historic and will provide “much-needed impetus” to the sector.

"It is a very forward-looking budget as 100 5G-enabled labs will be set up to develop apps in engineering institutions and three centres of excellence in artificial intelligence will be established in top educational institutions." the vice chancellor added 
 

