Home Cities Delhi

Budget unfair to Delhi people, says Kejriwal

CM says residents paid Rs 1.75 lakh cr in income tax last year, while only Rs 325 cr was given for capital’s development 

Published: 02nd February 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows a folder-case containing her Union Budget 2023-24 speech.(Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government on Wednesday accused the Centre of meting out stepmotherly treatment to the people of the national capital. Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Stepmotherly treatment again with the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi paid more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore in income tax last year. Out of that, only Rs 325 crore was given for the development of Delhi. This is a gross injustice to the people of Delhi.”

“There is no relief from inflation in this budget. On the contrary, this budget will increase inflation. There is no concrete plan to remove unemployment. It is unfortunate to reduce the education budget from 2.64 to 2.5 per cent. Reducing health budget from 2.2 per cent to 1.98 per cent is harmful,” the Delhi CM said in another tweet.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “This is the last budget of the second term of Modi Government. Every year since 2014, new phrases have been heard in the budget. “Acche din” and “15 lakh” were just words, Bullet Train, to double farmers’ income and promise 60 lakh jobs last year. What happened to these announcements?”

He said that this is a budget to drown the country in debt. Adding to that he said national debt as of 2014 was Rs 53 lakh crore while debt by 2022 is Rs 150 lakh crore and now this budget will add Rs 15 lakh crore more debt bringing the overall national debt to Rs 165 lakh crore. 

The Deputy CM said that the Union Budget 2023 has disappointed the people of Delhi. He claimed that, as in the previous 22 years, Delhi received only Rs 325 crore this year. MCD received no money, whereas every other municipal corporation in the country received funds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget 2023 Union Budget Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp