Budget unfair to Delhi people, says Kejriwal

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday accused the Centre of meting out stepmotherly treatment to the people of the national capital. Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Stepmotherly treatment again with the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi paid more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore in income tax last year. Out of that, only Rs 325 crore was given for the development of Delhi. This is a gross injustice to the people of Delhi.”

दिल्ली वालों के साथ फिर से सौतेला बर्ताव। दिल्ली वालों ने पिछले साल 1.75 लाख करोड़ से ज़्यादा इनकम टैक्स दिया। उस में से मात्र 325 करोड़ रुपये दिल्ली के विकास के लिए दिये। ये तो दिल्ली वालों के साथ घोर अन्याय है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 1, 2023

“There is no relief from inflation in this budget. On the contrary, this budget will increase inflation. There is no concrete plan to remove unemployment. It is unfortunate to reduce the education budget from 2.64 to 2.5 per cent. Reducing health budget from 2.2 per cent to 1.98 per cent is harmful,” the Delhi CM said in another tweet.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “This is the last budget of the second term of Modi Government. Every year since 2014, new phrases have been heard in the budget. “Acche din” and “15 lakh” were just words, Bullet Train, to double farmers’ income and promise 60 lakh jobs last year. What happened to these announcements?”

He said that this is a budget to drown the country in debt. Adding to that he said national debt as of 2014 was Rs 53 lakh crore while debt by 2022 is Rs 150 lakh crore and now this budget will add Rs 15 lakh crore more debt bringing the overall national debt to Rs 165 lakh crore.

The Deputy CM said that the Union Budget 2023 has disappointed the people of Delhi. He claimed that, as in the previous 22 years, Delhi received only Rs 325 crore this year. MCD received no money, whereas every other municipal corporation in the country received funds.

