Urban poor to get benefits as PMAY budget doubled: BJP

The party appealed to AAP to implement the scheme leaving aside political malice and obstinacy so that the poor can get its benefits.

Published: 02nd February 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

housing

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi BJP on Wednesday said that after nearly doubling the budget of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for the poor, its benefits will now reach to the rural poor as well as the urban poor. The party appealed to AAP to implement the scheme leaving aside political malice and obstinacy so that the poor can get its benefits.

The party said that Delhi is a city of salaried people and working class people will get exemption in income tax at every level. Those earning up to 7 lakh will be in zero tax slab whereas those earning up to Rs 9 lakh will save up to Rs 15,000 in income tax payment while those getting a salary of Rs 15 lakh or more will save Rs 52,500.

“Income tax exemption limit will benefit the lower middle class. Nearly 48 lakh youth across the country will benefit from the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme,” said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.
The Delhi BJP president said that establishment of the National Digital Library will benefit the youth and establishment of 157 Nursing Colleges will provide educational benefits.

Fora the first time, a package of assistance has been envisaged for traditional artisans and craftsmen in the budget. He added that in this budget, the government has doubled the special relief for 
senior citizens.

