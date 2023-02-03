Home Cities Delhi

Budget 2023: No funds, horticulture sector left in lurch

Non-allocation of Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) has steeply decreased the Department of Consumer Affairs budget by 85%. 

Published: 03rd February 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Horticulture

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Budget has marked the end of the flagship scheme of price stabilisation of horticulture crops started by the government in 2014-15. The Budget has failed to earmark any funds for it. The government had allocated Rs 1,500 crore in the previous year’s Budget, but it remained unspent. 

Non-allocation of Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) has steeply decreased the Department of Consumer Affairs budget by 85%. The Budget allocation is only Rs 250 crore, whereas the previous year Budget estimation was Rs 1,724 crore.

The government re-started the PSF in 2014 with much fanfare to help farmers and consumers. The PSF is meant to absorb the volatility of selected commodities such as tomatoes, onions and potatoes.

Experts say the non-allocation of the fund is another blow to distressed farmers.

“The Budget is already silent on the MSP. The government is abandoning farmers at the mercy of market forces to face price volatility,” says Devinder Sharma, agriculture policy expert.

Gurnam Singh Charuni of Bhartiya Kisan Union has termed it as another round of tricks against farmers. A Department of Consumer Affairs official said the government may allocate funds in the time of immediate need.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget 2023 horticulture PSF MSP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp