CM Kejriwal approves felling of trees at Thal Sena Bhavan site

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday said that CM Arvind Kejriwal has paved the way for the construction of the state-of- the-art Thal Sena Bhavan that will house the Indian Army’s new headquarters. It said that the Ministry of Defence had sent a proposal to remove and transplant 579 trees to clear its construction site.

The CM has approved the proposal against the condition of the Ministry of Defence taking up the plantation of 5,790 trees as per the plan. The Delhi government said that it has noted that out of the 579 trees, the Ministry will transplant 476 trees, while it will take up felling of 103 trees only. It said that transplantation will take place within the identified project site.

The Delhi government has further asked the Ministry to not damage a single tree at the site other than those that have been identified and approved by the government. If any tree apart from the approved ones is damaged, it shall constitute an offence under Delhi Preservation of Trees Act 1994.

