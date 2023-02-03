Home Cities Delhi

CM Kejriwal calls ED charges fiction, says attempt to topple his govt

Published: 03rd February 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the Enforcement Directorate chargesheet in the alleged liquor policy scam was a “fiction” and that the Central government was misusing agencies to topple the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the city.  

“The ED chargesheet is fiction. The agency might have filed 5,000 chargesheets. How many people were punished? All the cases which are being investigated by the ED are fake. The ED does not file cases to stop corruption but to topple governments and buy MLAs,” said Kejriwal. 

In its supplementary chargesheet, the ED has alleged that Vijay Nair, a former AAP functionary, had arranged a FaceTime video call from his phone between Sameer Mahendru, chief of Indo Spirits, and Kejriwal. Mahendru is one of the accused in the liquor scam.

The agency has alleged that on behalf of AAP leaders, Nair received Rs 100 crore from a “South group” as advance for liquor licences in the city. The ED, in its chargesheet, has claimed that Kejriwal told Mahendru to trust Nair.

ALSO READ| Excise policy scam: CM Kejriwal figures in second ED chargesheet

