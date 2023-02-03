Home Cities Delhi

Delhi| Brand new Janakpuri school to start enrollment process this year: Govt

Published: 03rd February 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

The school has been built in DESU Colony of Janakpuri and is equipped with all modern facilities. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government on Thursday inaugurated a new state-of-the-art school of specialised excellence. The school has been built in DESU Colony of Janakpuri and is equipped with all modern facilities and students will be able to enrol from this year itself. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was speaking after inaugurating Dr B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in west Delhi’s Janakpuri.   

He said, “Different schools of specialised excellence are being set up to bring out the talent of our children in the fields of engineering, medical, IT and artificial intelligence. Even the buildings of private schools would also not be as good as the buildings of government schools in Delhi.”

He said, “The idea behind this initiative was to belief that every child has the capacity to excel in different fields. One child may be skilled in mathematics or chemistry; another might be good in sports. So, to develop the inherent quality in every child, we are building various types of specialized schools across Delhi.” 

Kejriwal also said that AAP’s foray into politics could be termed as “successful” since children from economically weaker backgrounds are getting better education than those studying in private schools under the party’s rule.  He further said the Delhi government schools are better than private schools in terms of infrastructure as well.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Siosodia said, “We have freed school land from the clutches of land mafia and ensured that world-class schools are built on public land. Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence will give better education to over 1,600 children every year.” 

The Schools of Specialised Excellence provide specialised education in five areas which include Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, high-end 21st century skills, and Armed Forces Preparatory School. 

