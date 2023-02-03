Delhi cops thwart attempt to supply firearms to Punjab gangsters, two arrested

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two key members of Punjab’s Devender Bambiha gang and recovered five semiautomatic pistols from them which they had procured from Madhya Pradesh illegal arms suppliers. Notably, the Bambiha gang has a fierce rivalry with the gang of Lawerence Bishnoi- Goldy Brar which has often resulted in the killing of many of their associates in gang wars in Punjab and other states.

The two arrested accused, identified as Gagandeep Singh (25) and Baljeet Singh (22), were supposed to supply the seized pistols to the gangsters of Punjab. According to the police, a tip-off was received that accused Gagandeep Singh, a member of the Bambiha gang, had procured a consignment of pistols from Khargone, MP.

As per information, Gagandeep Singh was on his way to Punjab via Delhi where he would meet one of his contacts near the bus stand, Palam at Dwarka-Palam Road. Subsequently, a raiding party was immediately constituted and a trap was laid near the bus stand on Palam Road.

“Gagandeep Singh was spotted carrying a backpack bag near a bus stand at Dwarka-Palam Road on January 30 after which he was nabbed and on the search of his bag 4 pistols were found,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said.

Thereafter, on Gagandeep’s instance, his associate Baljeet Singh was arrested on January 31 from the Phagwara bus stand in Punjab. “From the interrogation of both the arrested persons and on the basis of investigation of various earlier cases of arms trafficking, it has been revealed that there is a growing trend in Punjab to acquire firearms,” the DCP said. He said that during the last 2-3 years, these gangsters and criminals are frequently getting firearms from MP-based arms suppliers.

