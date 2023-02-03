Home Cities Delhi

L-G misusing powers, says CM Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP said that it is beyond the understanding of the people as to why CM and his deputy are insisting on getting government school teachers trained in Finland.

Published: 03rd February 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference on Thursday | Express

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference on Thursday | Express

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Making a scathing attack on L-G VK Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the L-G should allow government school teachers to travel to Finland. Kejriwal said that government schools teachers of Punjab are going to Singapore for training while in Delhi, they are not even being allowed to go to Finland.

Terming it unconstitutional, Kejriwal requested the L-G to give clearance to the file.  “Day after tomorrow, 36 teachers from government schools in Punjab will go to Singapore for training. At a time when other states are learning from Delhi and sending teachers abroad for training, the initiative has fallen prey to dirty politics in Delhi,” said the chief minister. 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the L-G should send government school teachers to Finland for training. He said that on one side the Punjab Government is sending teachers abroad for training but under the same constitution, the city government is being stopped to do so by the L-G. This is happening because he is misusing the powers given to him by the unconstitutionally amended the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act.

Sisodia said, “Due to the unconstitutional power given to the L-G by the Central government of BJP, the city government is not able to send its teachers for training abroad. The consent of the L-G is not required to send teachers abroad for training. Due to the unconstitutional amendments made in GNCTD Act by the Central Government, the L-G is stalling everything.”  He alleged that the amendment in the GNCTD Act has given L-G powers to interfere in the functioning of the Delhi government.  

“After forming the government, we started sending our teachers on training in the second and third year. But AAP in Punjab is learning from Delhi’s experiences and has started sending its teachers on international training in the first year itself,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP said that it is beyond the understanding of the people as to why CM and his deputy are creating a hue and cry and insisting on getting government school teachers trained in Finland. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the CM and the Deputy CM said that the Central government has made an unconstitutional amendment in the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act as the L-G is withholding the file, while the fact is that the Kejriwal government went to Supreme Court against the said amendment but have not got any relief till date, nor has the Supreme Court made any adverse comment on the said amendment.

He said that the people of know that to improve the government schools of Delhi, there is a need to appoint more than 24,000 teachers. “It is a matter of regret that AAP is not interested in the appointment of teachers and principals, it only wants to create a constitutional conflict, while the Lt. Governor of Delhi who has appointed 6,100 teachers in schools in the last 6 months,” added Kapoor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Singapore Teachers training
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp