Breathing space: Neeli Jheel gets green touch in Delhi

Four artificial waterfalls operated by the solar system have been developed at the site. Along with this, a selfie point has also been made for the tourists.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Aiming to take every appropriate step to improve the environment inside the city and to control the pollution level, Delhi government on Friday inaugurated the Neeli Jheel ecotourism site under the Asola Bhatti Sanctuary. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the Neeli Jheel has been developed as an eco-tourism site for which eco-friendly material has been used in all the facilities made for tourists here. 

“Four artificial waterfalls operated by the solar system have been developed here. Along with this, a selfie point has also been made for the tourists. Also orders have also been issued to the officers of the department to make arrangements for golf carts and electric cycles for tourists and to construct an eco-friendly cafeteria near Neeli Jheel,” Rai said.

The minister said that in the 40 hectare area surrounding Neeli Jheel, environment-friendly development work has been done. In addition to other facilities, signage has been set up to inform visitors about the trees and their significance in the area. “Neeli Jheel has a depth of 100 feet, and the department has developed four solar-powered artificial waterfalls there. These waterfalls are unique in that the water cascades down 100-feet height to the lake below. These artificial waterfalls have made the Neeli Jheel’s splendour very apparent,” he said.

He said that keeping in mind the safety of the tourists, a safe place has been made around the Neeli Jheel for spectators. And a selfie point has also been made near the artificial waterfall. This allows users to use cameras to record their memories and also they can utilise these selfie points for photography.

“Tourists are welcome to arrive in their own vehicles up until this arrangement is completed. To enter the Neeli Jheel, there are three main gates. The first gate enters the sanctuary from Tughlakabad, next to the Conservator of Forests’ (South) office. The second gate, number 10, enters the sanctuary via Chhatarpur and the third gate, number 7, enters through the Guruji Temple. Visitors can enjoy this lovely location by purchasing tickets at the Neeli Jheel Eco Tourism Site entrance gates. Tickets will also be made available online for the visitors in future,” the minister added. 

