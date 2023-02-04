City’s shame: Three-year-old raped in south Delhi, two held

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two people were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 3-year-old girl child in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area, an official said on Friday. The accused, identified as Ramniwas Panika (27) and Shaktiman Singh (22),both residents of Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh, used to work as helpers at Bhumi Green Company which deals in garbage recycling. It was also learnt that both the accused were married.

According to the official, the parents of the victim girl lodged a complaint at Fatehpur Beri police station in south Delhi stating that their daughter had gone missing in the morning. “As the mother was searching for her daughter, her neighbour Rani told her that she had seen her daughter walking near the jungle area. She had also seen two persons going in the same direction,” the DCP said.

The mother kept looking and after sometime found her daughter, profusely crying, in the jungle area. “She saw that her daughter was bleeding from her private part and asked her about what happened but she kept crying,” the DCP said. The mother of the victim girl child then told this to her husband after which they reported the matter to the police.

The police after registration of an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act began the probe and arrested the accused duo. Meanwhile, the victim child was sent for her medical examination.

