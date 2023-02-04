Home Cities Delhi

City’s shame: Three-year-old raped in south Delhi, two held

According to the official, the parents of the victim girl lodged a complaint at Fatehpur Beri police station in south Delhi stating that their daughter had gone missing in the morning.

Published: 04th February 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO-childabuse

mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two people were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 3-year-old girl child in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area, an official said on Friday. The accused, identified as Ramniwas Panika (27) and Shaktiman Singh (22),both residents of Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh, used to work as helpers at Bhumi Green Company which deals in garbage recycling. It was also learnt that both the accused were married.

According to the official, the parents of the victim girl lodged a complaint at Fatehpur Beri police station in south Delhi stating that their daughter had gone missing in the morning. “As the mother was searching for her daughter, her neighbour Rani told her that she had seen her daughter walking near the jungle area. She had also seen two persons going in the same direction,” the DCP said.

The mother kept looking and after sometime found her daughter, profusely crying, in the jungle area. “She saw that her daughter was bleeding from her private part and asked her about what happened but she kept crying,” the DCP said. The mother of the victim girl child then told this to her husband after which they reported the matter to the police.

The police after registration of an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act began the probe and arrested the accused duo. Meanwhile, the victim child was sent for her medical examination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gang rape minor arrested Fatehpur Beri
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp