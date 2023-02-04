Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case

Imam will continue to remain in jail as he is an accused in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Published: 04th February 2023 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Sharjeel Imam

Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court here on Saturday discharged student activists Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha in the Jamia violence case.

Additional Sessions Judge Arul Verma discharged them in a case registered at the Jamia Nagar police station in 2019.

A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

However, Imam will continue to remain in jail as he is an accused in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Police had registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, in connection with the communal violence that erupted after a clash between police and people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

