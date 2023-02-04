IndiGo passenger books Patna flight, lands in Udaipur

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Patna-bound passenger landed in Udaipur after boarding the wrong IndiGo flight at the Delhi airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is looking into the incident, which happened on January 30, and will take appropriate action.

The passenger had booked a flight ticket for Patna via Indigo 6E-214 from Delhi. But he instead boarded flight 6E-319 for Udaipur in Rajasthan. The passenger realised his mistake after he boarded the aircraft. He was flown to his original destination the following day.

The DGCA said it is trying to ascertain why the boarding pass of the passenger wasn’t scanned thoroughly and how he took the wrong flight – despite the fact that boarding passes are checked at two points. “We are aware of the incident that took place with a passenger in 6E-319 Delhi-Udaipur flight. We are engaged with the authorities on this matter.

We regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger,” the airline said in a statement.

NEW DELHI: A Patna-bound passenger landed in Udaipur after boarding the wrong IndiGo flight at the Delhi airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is looking into the incident, which happened on January 30, and will take appropriate action. The passenger had booked a flight ticket for Patna via Indigo 6E-214 from Delhi. But he instead boarded flight 6E-319 for Udaipur in Rajasthan. The passenger realised his mistake after he boarded the aircraft. He was flown to his original destination the following day. The DGCA said it is trying to ascertain why the boarding pass of the passenger wasn’t scanned thoroughly and how he took the wrong flight – despite the fact that boarding passes are checked at two points. “We are aware of the incident that took place with a passenger in 6E-319 Delhi-Udaipur flight. We are engaged with the authorities on this matter. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger,” the airline said in a statement.