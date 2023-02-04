Home Cities Delhi

IndiGo passenger books Patna flight, lands in Udaipur

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is looking into the incident, which happened on January 30, and will take appropriate action. 

Published: 04th February 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image of an Indigo aircraft used for representational purposes

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS, D Hemanth)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Patna-bound passenger landed in Udaipur after boarding the wrong IndiGo flight at the Delhi airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is looking into the incident, which happened on January 30, and will take appropriate action. 

The passenger had booked a flight ticket for Patna via Indigo 6E-214 from Delhi. But he instead boarded flight 6E-319 for Udaipur in Rajasthan. The passenger realised his mistake after he boarded the aircraft. He was flown to his original destination the following day.

The DGCA said it is trying to ascertain why the boarding pass of the passenger wasn’t scanned thoroughly and how he took the wrong flight – despite the fact that boarding passes are checked at two points. “We are aware of the incident that took place with a passenger in 6E-319 Delhi-Udaipur flight. We are engaged with the authorities on this matter. 

We regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger,” the airline said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DGCA IndiGo flight
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp