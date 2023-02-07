Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Detailed Project Report (DPR) with approval and financial commitment of governments of Haryana and Rajasthan for the two much-anticipated Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors—Delhi- Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror (Delhi-SNB) and Delhi-Panipat have been received but the Delhi government has not agreed to provide financial support for the projects.

Responding to the status of the Alwar-Delhi-Panipat Rapid Rail Project, union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday informed Rajya Sabha about the decision of the Delhi government and added therefore the Centre had not accorded approval to the projects yet.

“Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) has not agreed to provide financial support for Delhi-SNB and Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridors. Delhi-SNB and Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridors have not been approved by Central Government; therefore, the question of delay in completion of the corridors does not arise,” read Puri’s written statement in the House.

The minister further stated that the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) has identified two other RRTS corridors-- Delhi-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh-Palwal and Delhi-Bahadurgarh-Rohtak, which are through Haryana.

As per the ministry of railways, surveys have already been sanctioned for the two projects-- Delhi-Agra elevated High Speed and Delhi-Rewari-Jaipur, also passing through the state.

In June, the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) officials said that the DPR of Delhi-Alwar corridor was at an advanced stage of processing and yet to get clearance from the Delhi government.

The 164-kilometre-long corridor will pass through industrialised towns of Haryana and Rajasthan and aims to benefit people in Gurugram, Manesar, Sotanala, Rewari, Bawal, Shahjahanpur, Behror and Neemrana commuting between Delhi and Alwar through Gurugram.

The governments of Haryana and Rajasthan approved the DPR in February and June 2019. The pre-construction work, which includes shifting of utilities and widening roads if required, is already underway in Gurugram.

The first phase, covering the 107-km stretch from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror (SNB) Urban Complex is expected to be complete by December 2024. As part of the second phase, the corridor will go up Sotanala (33.3km) through Shahjahanpur, Neemrana and Behror. In the final phase, the corridor will be extended to Alwar in Rajasthan.

