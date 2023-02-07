Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Hindu Rao docs suspend strike for 10 days

The doctors said that their wages, which had been accounted for until December 15, have been deposited into their bank accounts, while authorities assured them that they wthould resolve other issues.

Published: 07th February 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

The doctors may resume the strike if all the demands are not met soon. (Photo | Express)

The doctors may resume the strike if all the demands are not met soon. (Photo | Express)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The resident doctors of Bara Hindu Rao Hospital “suspended” their pen-down strike on Monday after the hospital administration agreed to fulfil a few of their demands, including the disbursal of a part of their pending salaries, with a  caution that they may resume the strike if all the demands are not met soon.

The doctors said that their wages, which had been accounted for until December 15, have been deposited into their bank accounts, while authorities assured them that they would resolve other issues related to the hospital’s lack of drinking water and sanitation.

In the minutes of meetings issued by the hospital’s Resident Doctors Association (RDA), the administration said that issues like drinking water, cleaning of toilets among others will be resolved at the earliest. “Our prime concern was the delay in salary. The wages until December 15 have been received.

However, we are yet to get the salary till January 15. Assurances have been given to resolve other issues, so that’s why we have decided to suspend the strike,” said Dr Siddharth Tara, president, Hindu Rao’s RDA.

A coordination committee will be set up, and a nodal officer will be appointed to oversee the work in consultation with the RDA. The doctor’s body said a nodal officer and a representative from the RDA will work in tandem.

“It has not been called off. We will wait and watch for the next 10 days for the redressal of all our issues. We will be forced to strike again if all issues are not resolved,” he said. Dr. Ramakant Yadav, RDA president of Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, also stated that resident doctors’ salaries have been credited up until December.

The months-long delay in salaries, which has been an old issue of civic-run hospitals, had forced the resident doctors from select health centres like Hindu Rao, Kasturba Gandhi, Rajan Babu TB Hospital, and Swami Dayanand to announce a pen-down strike.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bara Hindu Rao Hospital Strike Salary doctors
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp