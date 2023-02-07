Elevated styles in khadi, handloom and Batik beautiful

Romal Laisram By

Express News Service

Designer craft-led luxury sustainable clothing label Ek Katha focuses on elevated styles in khadi, handloom and batik with biodegradable eco-friendly materials. The brainchild of Madhumita Nath—a textile design graduate from JJ School of Art and a postgraduate from the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad—the Mumbai-based label began in 2016, was featured in Lakmé Fashion Week’s Gen Next showcase in 2019 and is popular with several celebrities including Lisa Ray. Just out with their latest collection Reimagined, we catch up with Madhumita to talk about the new edit…

Tell us about the new edit; what is it inspired by?

We work on a single collection for the year and add on to the existing collection by introducing smaller capsules every now and then. The whole idea of creating seasonally actually goes against the very grain of sustainability. This year’s collection is called Reimagined. We used our existing inventory of fabrics and created a resort wear collection: Fresh, feminine and replete with bohemian chic, interspersed with quirky batik prints, some cording and pleating to add character and charm.



Take us through the colour palette used in this collection.

Beiges, raw whites, pomegranate red, and ivory all come together in this collection. The colours remind you of the morning sun, wake you up, refresh you and instill a sense of calm. We have thrown in the pomegranate red to accentuate the predominantly beige and ivory palette.

What are the fabrics you have chosen?

Organic desi cotton from Gujarat, kala cotton in diamond weaves and herringbone; silk organza and khadi cotton mulmul checkered cloth from Bengal; soft silk cotton from Chanderi; and Kota Doria from Rajasthan—all come together for a delightful feathery light collection. All the fabrics are handwoven sourced from different artisan clusters. The collection reminds you of spring all year long with textures from weaves put together with print and checks.

Give us an insight into the silhouettes we can look forward to in Reimagined.

You can look forward to lots of fun tops, maxi dresses and sheer organza overlays. The dresses flow freely over the waist and prioritise comfort and style.

Have you already started working on your next edit?

The next edit is underway, being woven in different artisan clusters in Odisha, Bhagalpur, and Bengal. It will be a blast of batik prints on buttery mulberry silks and linen, with lots of silk organza to layer and add a fun element. Expect fresh mustards, dusty pinks and deep purples in terms of colours.

Rs 3,500 onwards. Available online.

