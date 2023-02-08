Easy rider: Hop Leo electric scooter

Home Cities Delhi

The e-scooter comes with the company’s e-flow technology voltage architecture of 72V and the motor has a peak 2200W capacity.

By Manu Gour
Express News Service

Hop Electric is amongst India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers. With the new high-speed version of the Leo, the company is looking at attracting more buyers to their fold as it is also being offered at a rather cost effective price. 

The Hop Leo boasts a true range of 120km on a single charge. The e-scooter comes with the company’s e-flow technology voltage architecture of 72V and the motor has a peak 2200W capacity, which drives 90Nm torque to the drive wheel. The BLDC hub motor is touted to be quite refined and ensures a smooth power delivery at all times. The Hop Leo comes fitted with a 2.1kWh lithium-ion battery pack and it also gets a 850W charger that allows the battery to go from 0-80 per cent in just 2.5 hours. 

Being the most powerful e-scooter in its segment, the Hop Leo is offered with four riding modes—Eco, Power, Sport, and Reverse. Add to that, the e-scooter boasts an upright telescopic front fork and a hydraulic spring loaded rear shock absorber to ensure maximum comfort for the rider. Safety comes in the form of a combi-brake system, which offers regenerative braking to enhance the two wheeler’s range. The Hop Leo rides on 10-inch wheels and boasts a 160mm ground clearance. 

It is a practical offering for those who need an easy way around their neighbourhood, or are looking for a suitable last-mile personal transport solution. With a price tag of just Rs 1 lakh, it is quite the deal, for other such e-scooters are priced at least 20 per cent higher. 

