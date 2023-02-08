Supreme Court agrees to hear AAP’s plea on Delhi Mayor polls

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea by the Aam Aadmi Party seeking to conduct a “court-monitored election” for the post of corporation’s chief within 10 days.

Urging the bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala to list the plea, Senior Advocate AM Singhvi said that delay in the elections was a “murder of democracy”.

“This is brazen. They first nominated members to vote. A temporary protea person is enabling this. They say two members are excluded because the sessions court convicted them for two months. It’s a murder of democracy. Two months have gone, it’s absolutely brazen. I would like your lordships to list it tomorrow,” Singhvi said.

Although the elections were scheduled to be held on Monday, the same could not take place due to the ruckus that erupted over the nominated members being allowed to vote in the election to the post. Noting that elections to the post of Mayor in Delhi will be taken on February 6, SC on Friday asked Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi’s plea seeking directions for conduct of mayoral election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a time-bound manner.

A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha in their order said, “Senior Advocate AM Singhvi states that since the election to the post of mayor is to be taken on feb 6, the purpose of petition has been fulfilled to that extent. Hence the petition is permitted to be withdrawn at this stage leaving it open to the petitioners to use the remedy in law.”

Earlier also, the plea was filed against the backdrop of two failed attempts for electing the mayor and deputy mayor due to ruckus between AAP and BJP councillors.

