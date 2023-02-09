‘AAP uses public money for snooping’: BJP

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Wednesday accused the AAP government of not working for Delhi and instead using taxpayers’ money for ‘snooping’.

The party alleged that, in February 2016, the government established Feed Back Unit to keep an eye on not only political opponents but Union Ministers, MPs, Lieutenant Governor’s office, media houses, businessmen and judges.

The party alleged that due to its anarchic practice, the government made the FBU which was established without administrative and financial approval and was based only on the approval of his own cabinet, in which 17 police and other personnel brought from Bihar Police were kept. They were headed by a retired DIG, CISF.

“This FBU was given an established fund of Rs 1 crore and was named Secret Service Fund which in itself raises the question. Funds worth crores were given to private investigation agencies. From the very beginning, the Vigilance Department of the Delhi government objected to this, but in September 2016, when Ashwani Kumar became Director of Vigilance, he directly asked FBU for an account of the work done, but they could not give any report of their work,” said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

“The government sent the file to the L-G only after the Delhi High Court’s order saying that the L-G would be supreme in all matters. The then L-G Najeeb Jung not only rejected the file but objected to the creation of such a new organization ignoring the vigilance department. He also referred it for a CBI inquiry,” Sachdeva said.

He said that citizens demand a reply from the government on it. “We want to ask some questions regarding the establishment of FBU. Why did the government establish FBU with a retired official as the head? What was the purpose behind the establishment and if the purpose was clear, then why didn’t the government announce it at the time of establishment?

According to us, the objective was to keep an eye on political opponents as it is clear from the CBI report that 60% of their reports were only on political opponents. CBI Investigation revealed that FBU gave about 700 reports to the government,” Sachdeva said.

