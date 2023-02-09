All claims bogus, BJP failed to give proof: AAP on 'snooping' allegation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid accusations of snooping of Union Ministers, MPs, the Lieutenant Governor’s office, media houses, leading businessmen and even judges through its Feed Back Unit, the Delhi government said that all allegations are completely bogus.

The government said that till now, the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Delhi police have registered several cases against them.

“At least 163 cases have been registered against AAP. However, the BJP has not been able to prove even a single case. As many as 134 of these cases have been dismissed by the courts and in the rest of the cases also, the BJP-led central government has not been able to provide any evidence.

ALSO READ | ‘AAP uses public money for snooping’: BJP

These all cases are politically motivated. Agencies like CBI and ED should rather investigate the dubious relationship between Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani where the real corruption happened,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

ALSO READ | L-G nod to CBI FIR against Sisodia for setting up ‘snooping unit’ in Delhi

Refuting the allegations, the Aam Aadmi Party stated that it is a blatant lie of the BJP to accuse Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of conducting political espionage. The whole country knows that Narendra Modi gets political espionage done, not Manish Sisodia. The FIR should be against Modi and not against Sisodia.

NEW DELHI: Amid accusations of snooping of Union Ministers, MPs, the Lieutenant Governor’s office, media houses, leading businessmen and even judges through its Feed Back Unit, the Delhi government said that all allegations are completely bogus. The government said that till now, the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Delhi police have registered several cases against them. “At least 163 cases have been registered against AAP. However, the BJP has not been able to prove even a single case. As many as 134 of these cases have been dismissed by the courts and in the rest of the cases also, the BJP-led central government has not been able to provide any evidence. ALSO READ | ‘AAP uses public money for snooping’: BJP These all cases are politically motivated. Agencies like CBI and ED should rather investigate the dubious relationship between Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani where the real corruption happened,” the Delhi government said in a statement. ALSO READ | L-G nod to CBI FIR against Sisodia for setting up ‘snooping unit’ in Delhi Refuting the allegations, the Aam Aadmi Party stated that it is a blatant lie of the BJP to accuse Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of conducting political espionage. The whole country knows that Narendra Modi gets political espionage done, not Manish Sisodia. The FIR should be against Modi and not against Sisodia.