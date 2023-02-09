Man stabbed with bottle; face smashed with stones by girlfriend’s brother in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man was brutally killed and his face disfigured by four people for having an affair with the sister of one of the accused, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Himanshu Dagar (20), Dheeraj Toor (21), Anshul Antil (21) and Sahil (21) after the murder took a holy bath in Ganga with the belief that they could wash away their sins.

Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Ravindra Singh Yadav said a PCR call was received on February 4 in Baba Haridas Nagar Police Station that a person was lying injured and unconscious in village Mitrau. The local police reached the spot and the person was shifted to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“There were multiple injuries on the head and his face was smashed with some heavy object. The deceased could not be identified. Empty liquor bottles, stones with iron rods, and medicines were also found at the scene of the crime,” the Special CP said.

Accordingly, a case was registered under relevant sections of law and transferred to the Crime Branch after sensing the gravity and brutality of the crime. A team was formed which began investigating the case. “As there were empty liquor bottles, glasses etc. found, it was clear that the deceased was known to the accused,” the official said.

On the basis of CCTV footage, the deceased was seen with four people and later on the basis of local intelligence and a tattoo on his forearm, his identity was revealed as Bunty, a resident of Najafgarh, Delhi. The accused were nabbed from Garh Ganga, Hapur, UP. It was revealed that the prime accused, Himanshu’s sister had an affair with Bunty.

“The accused made a plan to murder Bunty. They sold their mobile phones and destroyed sim cards to go untraceable. On the day of the incident, they borrowed the mobile phone of one tea seller and lured their target for a session of drinking alcohol,” the official said.

Cops on duty

