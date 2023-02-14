CUET: DU announces eligibility criteria for next academic session   

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Monday announced the eligibility requirements for admissions to its undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for 2023. “For admission to the University of Delhi, it is mandatory for the candidates to appear in CUET- UG in those subjects in which the student appearing or passed class 12th,” said the university in its notification.

In addition, the university has also launched its admission website for the academic year 2023-24. For the convenience of students, the university also shared the detailed guidelines, seat matrix, programme-specific eligibilities of various courses and other relevant information on their website.

Information related to the choice of languages and domain-specific subjects as per the requirements of various programmes has been given in Bulletin information (UG)-2023.In order to spread awareness of CUET, the admission branch has taken various initiatives.

“Infographics in the form of illustrative examples have been uploaded on the website to help candidates choose their test papers per the program-specific eligibility requirements. Video tutorials in Hindi and English, explaining the registration process, choosing test papers from Sections I, II and III and uploading required documents for CUET(UG) 2023 will be made live soon on the admission website of the University,” said Vikas Gupta, registrar of the University in a notification.

To help the candidates in the admission process, the university will also host webinars, which can be accessed by the candidates on the university’s YouTube account. The first webinar of this series will be

conducted at 03:00 p.m, Friday 17, 2023. “The candidates are advised to refer only to the authentic and updated information published on the website of CUET(UG) 2023 and the University of Delhi (admission.uod.ac.in) only,” added Registrar.

