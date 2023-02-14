Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Doctor arrested for giving ‘triple talaq’ to wife

Published: 14th February 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Triple Talaq

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 40-year-old man, a doctor, was arrested from Bengaluru for allegedly pronouncing “talaq, talaq, talaq” (instant divorce) in front of his wife in the national capital, an official said on Monday.
DCP (east) Amrutha Guguloth said a 36-year-old woman had lodged a complaint regarding her husband giving her triple talaq.

Notably, the triple talaq bill, proposed by the BJP-ruled government, was subsequently passed from both houses of Parliament in 2019. Now under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, instant triple talaq in any form—spoken, written, or by electronic means such as email or SMS—is illegal and void, with up to three years in jail for the husband.

The aggrieved woman, in her complaint, stated that she was a victim of domestic violence by her husband. “She alleged that her husband was having an extra-marital affair and whenever she asked him about it, he used to beat her up,” the DCP said.

On October 13, when the victim woman went to that woman’s (husband’s live-in partner) house in east Vinod Nagar and confronted him over his affair, the accused husband pronounced triple talaq to her.

Accordingly, based on the complaint of the woman, the Delhi Police registered a case under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 498 (Enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman) of the Indian Penal Code and began investigating the matter.“Currently, he is in judicial custody,” the official added.

