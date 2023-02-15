Govt nurses flag ‘insensitive’ remark by DGHS chief to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The “insensitive” remark by the head of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has irked a federation of government nurses, prompting the group to raise the matter with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The All India Government Nurses Federation (AIGNF) has complained about DGHS chief Dr Atul Goel to the union minister, who made a controversial remark a few days ago on the representation of demands by the nurses’ group.

In response to the representation of demands, Goel stated that he has “much more to look after than meddling in nursing affairs.” “Since you are unhappy with your senior posts being given to DGHS, you need not send a copy of your representation to dghs@nic.in In fact, I will be glad to give them away to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as I have much more to look after in terms of technical issues then meddling with the affairs of nursing,” the DGHS chief had said in an email response to the nurses’ representation, seen by the newspaper.

Highlighting this, the nurses’ federation said in its complaint letter that the technical head of India in the Health Ministry (DGHS) keeps a very apathetic and irresponsible attitude towards the nursing profession. “A communication received from his side on 8-02-2023 regarding our communication regarding nurse’s issues after more than 100 letters, in which he said “He doesn’t want to be meddling with the affairs of Nurses...” the complaint letter read.“We strongly object to his answer, which is very apathetic and irresponsible, which hurt the sentiments of nurses all over India. It also demonstrates his attitude towards the nursing profession,” it continued.

