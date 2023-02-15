Kitchen-inspired, seasonal skin and hair hacks

suparna trikha By

Express News Service

After covering the first three quarters of the year in my previous ‘Back to Nature’ columns, I am down to the last three months—October to December. Most people love the onset of winter. Be it the nip in the air or the joy of finding seasonal vegetables for a hot, comfortable meal, winter is synonymous with happiness. However, the slight skin stretch also indicates that this is the time when you must prepare your skin and hair to brace for the coming months.

Here are must-have steps to add to your everyday routine during these three months.

When it comes to your diet, start eating almonds, figs, and raisins, so as to give your body that extra nourishment and antioxidants that it requires.

Massage your skin with honey and feel it succumb to softness.

Oil your hair regularly. In fact, this is a good time to start using warmer oils such as Mahabhringraj followed by turban therapy.

Apply mayonnaise to your hair as a nourishing hair mask. Leave it on for about 30 minutes. Then use a mild natural shampoo and follow with a herbal conditioner.

Knees, buttocks, thighs, elbows—all these areas start to show signs of neglect and dryness. I highly recommend using sea salt scrubs during this time, especially on these body parts that require special attention. Take 4tbsp of sea salt; mix with 5tsb olive oil and 5 drops of sandalwood oil or lemon essential oil. Then, scrub these areas with the mixture and be amazed as you uncover super-soft skin in no time at all!

Revisit the steps I’ve mentioned in these columns and you will be blessed with great skin and hair all of 2023. Remember, it is time to discipline your mind and body in order to allow those magical natural ingredients to make your skin smile throughout this year.

Suparna Trikha

The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert

@suparnatrikha

