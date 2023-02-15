Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man kills, stuffs live-in partner’s body in fridge

The police said they acted on a tip-off that suspect Sahil Gehlot, a village resident, was involved in the murder.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man allegedly strangled his girlfriend to death with a mobile phone data cable, concealed her body in a refrigerator and married another woman the same day on February 10. The incident was reported from the outskirts of the city in Mitraon village in Najafgarh after a decomposed body of the woman was recovered from a refrigerator of an eatery owned by the accused.

The police said they acted on a tip-off that suspects Sahil Gehlot, a village resident, was involved in the murder. The police said that they received no missing complaints. A police team reached Mitraon village looking for the accused. “The mobile phone of the accused was switched off and he was not present in his house,” said a police officer.

However, Sahil was apprehended from the city’s Kair village crossing. On sustained interrogation, the accused said he had killed his girlfriend on Feb 9-10 night and kept her body in a refrigerator at his ‘dhaba’ in a vacant plot located near Mitraon village.

Police said Sahil met Nikki Yadav, a resident of Jhajjar, when the two were preparing for a medical entrance exam. After taking admission in D. Pharma in Greater Noida, Nikki decided to study in the same college. Soon, they started living together in Greater Noida.

Even as the relationship apparently bloomed, Sahil succumbed to the family pressure to marry someone else. The victim confronted Sahil when she came to know about his marriage intentions. Sahil strangled Nikki to death near Kashmere Gate, police said.

Murder & marriage – all in a day

Sahil didn’t tell his family about his ties with Nikki. “He might have succumbed to the pressure, and finally gave up. His marriage was fixed for Feb 9-10,” said police. He did not inform his live-in partner. When Nikki confronted the accused, he strangled her to death in a car near Kashmere Gate. He took her body to his eatery at Mitraon and stashed it in a fridge. He returned home and married another woman.

