Medical negligence: Delhi court sets aside direction to register FIR against doctor

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court set aside an order directing the registration of an FIR against a city-based paediatric surgeon in a case accusing him of removing a two-year-old boy’s kidney during nephrectomy, alleging criminal medical negligence.

“The ill preservation of removed kidney of the son of the complainant and misplacement of part of his treatment record does not fall within the ambit of any culpable act. The same can at the most be a case of civil negligence, for which FIR cannot be directed to be lodged,” Additional Sessions Judge Dheeraj Mor said in an order while setting aside an order passed by the Metropolitan Magistrate.

The order stated that “an FIR cannot be lodged on the whims and fancies of the complainant guided by unfounded and unsubstantiated assumptions only to satisfy his discontentment with the treatment of his child.”

As per the complainant, his son underwent nephrectomy when he was 2 years old and his left kidney was removed by Dr YK Sarin and his team.The allegation put up was that the kidney so removed, was functional and by removing the same, criminal medical negligence was committed.On the basis of this, a complaint was moved in 2016 on which in 2021, the Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor directed that FIR be registered.

Adv Namit Saxena, appeared for the accused Dr YK Sarin, argued that there were 5 enquiries conducted at various levels including Delhi Medical Council, NHRC and Director General of Health Sciences, and in all enquiries, a clean chit was given to the doctor who is an extremely reputed medical professional in the field.

Saxena, further argued that in view of the ratio laid down by the Apex Court in Jacob Matthew’s case, the Ld. MM ought not to have replaced his opinion on the opinion of all expert medical boards and in absence of any independent medical enquiry, FIR cannot be directed to be registered.

Earlier, on 25th November 2021, the Additional District Court at Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi had stayed the direction to register FIR against the said doctor. After hearing the parties at length, the Ld. Additional District Judge set aside the order passed by the Magistrate and held that FIR cannot be directed to be registered.

