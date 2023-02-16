AAP legal cell gheraos L-G House in Delhi after postponement of MCD mayoral polls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lawyers from the Aam Aadmi Party’s legal cell held a demonstration outside the L-G House in protest after the repeated postponement of MCD mayoral polls. According to the lawyers, BJP’s representatives, including L-G VK Saxena, are constantly causing trouble for the Delhi government and blocking the welfare schemes being implemented by the state government. They said that their demand is that the L-G, who holds a constitutional post, should work in accordance with the Constitution of India and not become a tool of the BJP.

Advocate Sanjeev Nasiar said that the lawyers have been silent and carrying out their duties for several years now, but the way the L-G has been obstructing the works of the city government and causing them problems in the implementation of the welfare schemes, we have all decided to hit the streets in protest.

“Our only demand is that the L-G, who holds a constitutional post, should follow the laws written in the Constitution while carrying out his functions. We are against the L-G acting like a party worker of the BJP and doing illegal acts to favour the Centre. Despite the orders of the SC and the comments of the CJI to conduct the elections for the post of Mayor in the MCD in a particular way, the BJP is hell-bent on not following the orders and doing things as per their liking,” he said.

