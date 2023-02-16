Home Cities Delhi

AAP legal cell gheraos L-G House in Delhi after postponement of MCD mayoral polls

They said that their demand is that the L-G, who holds a constitutional post, should work in accordance with the Constitution of India and not become a tool of the BJP.

Published: 16th February 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lawyers from the Aam Aadmi Party’s legal cell held a demonstration outside the L-G House in protest after the repeated postponement of MCD mayoral polls. According to the lawyers, BJP’s representatives, including L-G VK Saxena, are constantly causing trouble for the Delhi government and blocking the welfare schemes being implemented by the state government. They said that their demand is that the L-G, who holds a constitutional post, should work in accordance with the Constitution of India and not become a tool of the BJP.

Advocate Sanjeev Nasiar said that the lawyers have been silent and carrying out their duties for several years now, but the way the L-G has been obstructing the works of the city government and causing them problems in the implementation of the welfare schemes, we have all decided to hit the streets in protest.

“Our only demand is that the L-G, who holds a constitutional post, should follow the laws written in the Constitution while carrying out his functions. We are against the L-G acting like a party worker of the BJP and doing illegal acts to favour the Centre. Despite the orders of the SC and the comments of the CJI to conduct the elections for the post of Mayor in the MCD in a particular way, the BJP is hell-bent on not following the orders and doing things as per their liking,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Saxena AAP MCD mayoral polls
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp