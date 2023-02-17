Home Cities Delhi

Setback to AAP as BJP nominee wins Haj panel chief post

Bhardwaj also accused the L-G of changing the members nominated by the elected government to ensure that a BJP candidate gets elected.

Published: 17th February 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kausar Jahan

Kausar Jahan elected as the Delhi Haj Committee chairperson

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a setback to the AAP, BJP’s Kausar Jahan was elected as the Delhi Haj Committee chairperson on Thursday. She is the second woman to become the Delhi Haj Committee chairperson after Congress leader Tajdar Babar. Jahan got three of the five votes cast by the committee members in the election held at the Delhi Secretariat.

The committee, formed by the Lieutenant-Governor, comprises six members, of which five participated in the voting process while one abstained. The panel consists of two members from AAP, two from BJP, a Muslim theology expert Mohammad Saad and Congress councillor Nazia Danish.  The Congress councillor abstained.

The BJP said that Jahan’s election showed that the party was committed to women’s empowerment. “The BJP wanted a woman chairman of the Haj committee, so I proposed the name of Kausar Jahan. Her candidature was supported by Mohammad Saad,” said. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Gambhir, is among the members of the committee.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said Jahan would bring greater transparency in the working of the committee and would also help increase the number of women in Haj pilgrims every year.AAP, however, accused the L-G of making an unconstitutional appointment to the Delhi Haj Committee.

The L-G does not have the powers to appoint members of the Haj Committee, and in doing so, “he has violated the democratic and constitutional system,” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said. Bhardwaj also accused the L-G of changing the members nominated by the elected government to ensure that a BJP candidate gets elected.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Kausar Jahan
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp