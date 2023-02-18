Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Court slams ED, says arrest of bizman in UPA-era aircraft deal ‘unjustified’

Nonbailable warrants and Look Out Circulars (LOC) were issued against him which led to his arrest while the ED was seeking 14 days of custodial interrogation of the accused.

Published: 18th February 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi Court has pulled up the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for arresting a Singapore-based businessman in Kolkata airport in relation to a UPA-era aircraft deal, saying the act of the central agency without the permission of the court is ‘totally unjustified.’

Special Court Judge Anil Antil at Rouse Avenue declared the arrest of the accused Dev Inder Bhalla illegal and allowed his interim bail. Bhalla was arrested at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport Kolkata on February 13.

Allegations against him were that he made shell companies launder money received as commission in the aircraft deal. Nonbailable warrants and Look Out Circulars (LOC) were issued against him which led to his arrest while the ED was seeking 14 days of custodial interrogation of the accused.

The accused was represented by remand advocates Aditya Singh Deshwal and Advocate Ridam Arora. The court noted that his arrest was on the basis of a non-bailable warrant issued in 2018, while it had already filed a chargesheet after that and its cognizance was taken in March 2021.

Summons were also issued to the accused persons and when those remained unserved, fresh summons were issued. The said plea appears to be routinely mentioned in the case of each accused in the complaint so filed, and the agency in my view can not seek their police custody during further investigation of the matter at hand.

“So, when after carrying out the investigation, complaint/ chargesheet has been filed against the accused herein; cognizance of the offences has been taken; summons have been issued pursuant to that, the act of the agency in apprehending/ arresting the accused without the permission of the court, and/or seeking his police custody remand is totally unjustified in the given facts and circumstances of the case,” the court said in the order.

The judge, further observed that “the agency was not legally empowered to arrest the accused without the indulgence of the court, nor is it empowered now legally to seek his custody remand at this stage of the case, knowing fully well the fact that the accused has been summoned by the court on their own complaint and request after taking cognizance.” The matter pertains to the supply of 3 EMP -145 aircraft to the government of India under the DRDO.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate UPA-era aircraft deal
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp