Floral artistry at 35th Garden Tourism Festival in Delhi

By Express News Service

Visitors were greeted by a riot of colours thanks to an alluring display of over 300 varieties of plants including dahlias, roses, cacti, bonsai, bougainvillaea, among others, at the 35th Garden Tourism Festival organised by Delhi Tourism in association with the Government of Delhi.

Currently ongoing at the Garden of Five Senses on the theme ‘Garden of Unity’ with respect to India assuming the G20 presidency, this Festival features numerous floral and horticultural displays, theme gardens, etc.

The festival was inaugurated on Friday—it will continue till February 19—by Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister. The Morning Standard lensman Shekhar Yadav captures the grandeur of this festival.

Visitors were greeted by a riot of colours thanks to an alluring display of over 300 varieties of plants including dahlias, roses, cacti, bonsai, bougainvillaea, among others, at the 35th Garden Tourism Festival organised by Delhi Tourism in association with the Government of Delhi. Currently ongoing at the Garden of Five Senses on the theme ‘Garden of Unity’ with respect to India assuming the G20 presidency, this Festival features numerous floral and horticultural displays, theme gardens, etc. The festival was inaugurated on Friday—it will continue till February 19—by Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister. The Morning Standard lensman Shekhar Yadav captures the grandeur of this festival.