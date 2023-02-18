Home Cities Delhi

Ring Road stretch to get facelift for G20 meet in Delhi

Manish Sisodia approves project worth Rs 23 crore for beautification of road from IP flyover to Hanuman Setu

Ring Road stretch

The stretch has memorials, including Rajghat, which are often visited by national and international dignitaries | PTI File photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Delhi government on Friday announced to give a facelift to the Ring Road stretch from the IP flyover to Hanuman Setu. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia approved a project worth Rs 23 crore for the beautification and maintenance of a 4.6 km-long road stretch on Ring Road.

The stretch included memorials such as Rajghat, which are visited by national and international dignitaries, and hence need to have smooth roads for commuting. Sisodia said that it is a matter of great pride and honour for all of us to host the G20 in Delhi. In view of the preparations for G20, the Delhi government is working in mission mode to improve the roads of the city to provide a better commuting experience to all.

The work of beautification and strengthening of the road from the IP flyover to Hanuman Setu will be done by PWD on Ring Road, as well as special attention will be paid to the landscaping of roadsides.

He said that the project included the maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes of the entire road stretch, including other allied works such as lane marking, white-washing of parapet walls and painting of kerbstones/railings. To ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the commuters, all the standards of safety and security will be followed during the construction of roads.

The project will also include the development of facilities such as plantation on central verges and roadsides, and maintenance of streetlights and footpaths. The Deputy CM said that the 4.60-kilometre-long road is one of the most important roads in Delhi and houses the memorials of all former PMs and Mahatma Gandhi, which are visited by various national and international dignitaries along with a large number of tourists. In view of the G20 summit, people from all over the world are likely to visit them. In such a situation, the government will give a new look to this extremely important road stretch.

