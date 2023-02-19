BJP corners Delhi CM Kejriwal, asks why he withdrew liquor policy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Saturday intensified its attack on AAP and asked various questions on liquor scam. The allegations came after the Central Bureau of Investigation summoned Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi excise policy.

In a joint press conference by Delhi state’s working President Virendra Sachdeva, Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and local MP Parvesh Sahib Singh cornered Kejriwal and asked “Why has he withdrawn the new liquor policy?”

Reacting to Kejriwal’s assertion, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva wondered why AAP scrapped the excise policy if there was no scam in it.

Sachdeva posed questions to Kejriwal, asking why a court denied bail to one of the accused in the case on four different occasions and whether Sisodia had any contact with the other accused.

They also raised questions as to if Sisodia had any relation with the accused, Arun Pillai, and Sameer Mahendru and why permission was given to open liquor vends in an unauthorised and residential area. BJP leader also wondered why he frequently change his mobile phones.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asserted that there was no “liquor scam” in Delhi and that the case over his government’s excise policy was created as a result of “political vendetta and conspiracy” ahead of his deputy Manish Sisodia’s questioning by the CBI slated for Sunday.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that the liquor scam involved an amount of Rs 6,000 crore and asserted that the truth will come out after the CBI probe.

Bidhuri alleged that the Delhi government increased the commission of liquor contractors from 2 to 12 per cent and they were forced to give 6 per cent commission back as a donation to AAP.

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Saturday intensified its attack on AAP and asked various questions on liquor scam. The allegations came after the Central Bureau of Investigation summoned Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi excise policy. In a joint press conference by Delhi state’s working President Virendra Sachdeva, Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and local MP Parvesh Sahib Singh cornered Kejriwal and asked “Why has he withdrawn the new liquor policy?” Reacting to Kejriwal’s assertion, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva wondered why AAP scrapped the excise policy if there was no scam in it. Sachdeva posed questions to Kejriwal, asking why a court denied bail to one of the accused in the case on four different occasions and whether Sisodia had any contact with the other accused. They also raised questions as to if Sisodia had any relation with the accused, Arun Pillai, and Sameer Mahendru and why permission was given to open liquor vends in an unauthorised and residential area. BJP leader also wondered why he frequently change his mobile phones. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asserted that there was no “liquor scam” in Delhi and that the case over his government’s excise policy was created as a result of “political vendetta and conspiracy” ahead of his deputy Manish Sisodia’s questioning by the CBI slated for Sunday. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that the liquor scam involved an amount of Rs 6,000 crore and asserted that the truth will come out after the CBI probe. Bidhuri alleged that the Delhi government increased the commission of liquor contractors from 2 to 12 per cent and they were forced to give 6 per cent commission back as a donation to AAP.