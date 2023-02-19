Delhi Metro launches its first-ever train control system   

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: In a first for a mass rapid transit system in India, an indigenously developed signalling technology was launched on Saturday for operations on the Red Line of the Delhi Metro, officials said.

India’s first-ever Indigenous Automatic Train Supervision System (i-ATS) has been developed by a joint team of DMRC and Bharat Electronics Limited, under the government of India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives for metro rail transit systems.

The i-ATS system was formally launched on the Red Line from the Operations Control Centre in Shastri Park by Manoj Joshi, the Secretary of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC and Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, Chairman & Managing Director, BEL, were also present during the inauguration.

