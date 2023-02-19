Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro launches its first-ever train control system   

The i-ATS system was formally launched on the Red Line from the Operations Control Centre in Shastri Park by Manoj Joshi, the Secretary of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.  

Published: 19th February 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first for a mass rapid transit system in India, an indigenously developed signalling technology was launched on Saturday for operations on the Red Line of the Delhi Metro, officials said.  

India’s first-ever Indigenous Automatic Train Supervision System (i-ATS) has been developed by a joint team of DMRC and Bharat Electronics Limited, under the government of India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives for metro rail transit systems.  

The i-ATS system was formally launched on the Red Line from the Operations Control Centre in Shastri Park by Manoj Joshi, the Secretary of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.  

Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC and Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, Chairman & Managing Director, BEL, were also present during the inauguration. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Metro signalling technology Make in India
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp