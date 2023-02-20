A kaleidoscope of culture: Celebrating North East

Amruta Gangajaliwale By

Express News Service

As singer John Oinam posed the question ‘Kya tumne kabhi kisi ko dil diya?’ from a popular Bollywood song, the enthusiastic audience responded ‘diya’. Enjoying the February breeze under a starry sky, the crowd were grooving to peppy Bollywood numbers performed by singers Oinam and Apoorva Malik, on day two of the 16th edition of ‘Celebrating North East’ festival.

This festival—it commenced on February 17 and concluded on Sunday at New Moti Bagh Club—is organised by the non-profit organisation, NEIFT in association with the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Textile, and Ministry of Development of the North East Region. Vikram Rai Medhi, CEO and founder, NEIFT and organiser of the festival, said, “We started this festival fifteen years ago, and it is carrying forward the art, culture, music, and fashion of north-east India.”

Zublee Baruah

However, this festival also aims at removing misconceptions about the north-eastern region. Giving us insight into the discrimination faced by those hailing from the north-east, Oinam shared, “I’ve stopped travelling via metro because people start laughing [at me]. I’m not a person who will confront people. After a point, it becomes exhausting. Being queer and from the north-east, I’ve experienced this… but my past has only made me stronger.” The festival, shared Medhi, is “curated to remove misconceptions about the region,” though he also added that, in this regard, there’s still a long way to go.

Commenting on future plans, Medhi said, “We plan to take ‘Celebrating North East’ to different countries. The government of India and different state governments are supporting us in this venture. We want more people to explore the north-east region [of India].”

Craft connection

Sustainable textile, which is now more than just a buzzword in the fashion space, is the central focus of this festival this year. Reflecting on the rich textiles of north-east India, Medhi said, “We have different hamlets of handlooms in the north-east. Sualkuchi, known as the Manchester of Assam, is a hub for foreign tourists who come to explore the textile scene in the region.”

Explaining the journey of Assam’s Monga silk, he added, “It all starts with a caterpillar on a tree, which eats the leaves and then turns into a cocoon. The weaver brings out the thread from the cocoon and puts it on the loom, and that is how the garment is constructed.” The curated fashion shows at this festival provided a platform to the region’s talent to showcase native craft traditions and fabrics on a large stage.

Capturing people’s hearts

Manipur-based Oinam was ecstatic after his energetic performance: “It was amazing! The kind of reaction we received from the audience was unexpected. People were enjoying themselves, and it was really nice to see the joy on everyone’s faces.”

Apart from Oinam and Malik, singer Zublee Baruah and band took the stage and enthralled the audience, The three-day festival also had a slew of dance performances and cultural events. Anjali (31), who attended the festival with her friends for the first time, expressed her happiness to be at this event. She shared that she was aware of Oinam’s songs, but it was the first time she saw him perform live.

Rajeev (45), a Chanakyapuri resident, was at the festival with his wife and daughter—a Delhi University student who insisted on attending the event. “It is a great outing with my family. Additionally, we get to explore India’s diverse culture,” he concluded.

