‘Permission mandatory for organising any activity', mandates JNU 

The notice came a day after the altercation reported between the students of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad  (ABVP) and the Left wing on the university campus. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawahar Lal Nehru University on Monday made it mandatory to take the permission of the dean of students prior to organising any activity in all hostels, student activity centres and sports grounds. 

The notice came a day after the altercation reported between the students of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad  (ABVP) and the Left-wing on the university campus. The RSS- affiliated ABVP said that on Sunday, they installed a portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharaj in the JNU student’s union office, which was allegedly thrown into the dustbin by the Left-wing students. Condemning this, the ABVP student on Monday held a march. The left student unions alleged that ABVP students attacked the students at Teflas.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged the Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit to initiate action in respect of ‘attack’ on students. On his Twitter handle, Stalin said: “The cowardly attack on Tamil students by ABVP & vandalising the portraits of leaders like Periyar, Karl Marx at JNU is highly condemnable and calls for a strict action from the Univ Admin.” Further, he said:

“The securities of JNU & Delhi police have time and again turned mute spectators to the violence unleashed on students who fight for their rights & are critical of the Union BJP regime. I express my solidarity with the students & request VC to initiate action against the culprits and protect students from Tamil Nadu.”     

