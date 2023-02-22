Escape to serenity

By Express News Service

On February 21, 2018, Sunder Nursery was inaugurated as a heritage park by then-Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, and the Aga Khan. It has, over time, become Delhi’s ecological and cultural hub. Citizens share their cherished memories of Sunder Nursery.

Yash Dhiman, student, IIIT Delhi

Sometimes, when I feel low, I visit Sunder Nursery to listen to ghazals. As the sun sets, the Nursery’s cool breeze and serene surroundings provide the perfect ambience for these melodies. The music echoes through the gardens, creating a peaceful and soothing atmosphere. Sunder Nursery offers a much-needed escape from the city and hectic life, and a spot for people to unwind and interact with nature. It is a haven of peace in the middle of Delhi’s mayhem and noise. It is beautiful if you are looking for a quiet getaway from city life.

Srijani Ganguly, editor at a publishing house

Although I’d heard of Sunder Nursery, it had never really registered as a destination in my mind before the revamp. But a while ago, I visited the place for a literary event and fell in love with how peaceful and calm the heritage park felt. In a city as polluted as Delhi, Sunder Nursery felt like a breath of

fresh air.

Satyam Rai, student, Dyal Singh College

I have visited Sunder Nursery quite a few times, each time for a different reason. The first time that I went there was for a date—we took a walk along the microhabitat zone, and we gazed at peacocks for I don’t remember how long, it was just so surreal!

Rakesh Khatri, The Nest Man of India, and founder, Eco Roots Foundation

There can be no place more beautiful than the Sunder Nursery. There’s a heritage park, beautiful gardens and trees. Working for nature, amid nature has its own joy. When I first visited Sunder Nursery, I went to the Sunday market. I also met the caretaker of the Aga Khan Foundation, and they told me the Nursery is yours and you can work wherever you want. My first workshop [on nest making for birds] here was attended by 60 people.

Richa Kedia, Wildlife illustrator

Sunder Nursery is among my favourite hangout places in the city, especially over the weekends. The Sunday market is always interesting to explore and has a great vibe. This place is also amazing for spotting trees and wildlife. I have painted here several times and have also conducted a painting workshop for children in 2020. It was interesting to spot several bird species here such as the yellow-footed green pigeon, grey hornbill, barbets, etc., and to paint the Semal and other trees in bloom.



