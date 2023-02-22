Home Cities Delhi

JNU clashes: Comment by TN CM Stalin intolerable, says ABVP

After the altercation between ABVP and Left students on Sunday, MK Stalin had condemned ABVP over the attack on students of Tamil Nadu.

Published: 22nd February 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

An image of the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in New Delhi, used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a fresh row in the altercation between ABVP and Left students at Jawaharlal Nehru University, the ABVP on Tuesday condemned the statement of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and said that it is unfortunate. 

After the altercation between ABVP and Left students on Sunday, MK Stalin had condemned ABVP over the attack on students of Tamil Nadu. He also urged the Vice-Chancellor to take appropriate action against the culprits.

Meanwhile, ABVP on Tuesday shared photographs with their timing and alleged that the Left students desecrated portraits of  Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. 

ABVP JNU Unit President Umesh Chandra Ajmeera said, “The politicians who came in support of these anti-India forces deserve more condemnation. ABVP has a clear opinion that insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is intolerable.”

JNUSU has called to meet the Vice-Chancellor with demands to take action against ABVP.

