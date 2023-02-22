Jobless man hammers 50-yr-old wife to death in Rohini, arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested an elderly man who allegedly hammered his 50-year-old wife to death at his residence in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday. The accused husband, identified as Md Mazid (55), was arrested by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said information was received on February 17 regarding the admission of an injured woman to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital after which the police staff reached the hospital where the injured woman was identified as Khairun Nisha, a resident of Kirari Suleman Nagar, Delhi.

“Thereafter the woman was referred to Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital for further treatment but she died on the way,” the DCP said. During the initial enquiry, the family members of the deceased stated that Khairun Nisha fell down from the staircase and got a head injury and they did not raise any suspicion.

On February 18, the post-mortem of the deceased woman was conducted at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital on Monday in which the police found some clues which made them suspicious. During further sustained questioning of the family members, the daughter of the deceased stated that her mother Khairun Nisha was hammered by her father Md. Mazid on February 17 during a quarrel after which the police immediately registered an FIR for murder and arrested the accused husband.

“We have recovered the weapon i.e. a hammer which was used in the commission of the crime,” the official said. During interrogation, it was learnt that the accused worked as a carpenter but was jobless for the past year so used to have frequent quarrels with his wife. Further investigation is in progress, the official added.

Meanwhile, a suspected sharpshooter of the Ashok Pardhan-Neetu Dabodhiya gang was arrested for allegedly firing at a ‘seer’ in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh in 2022, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been Sikander alias Rohit (27), a resident of Nangloi, they said. The self-styled seer, identified as Akash Nath, narrowly escaped the attack but one of his devotees suffered a bullet injury.

