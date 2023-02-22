Delhi fridge murder: Nikki wanted to make marriage certificate public, Sahil tells cops

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The prime accused in the Nikki Yadav murder case, Sahil Gahlot, has revealed to the investigators of the case that his first wife was threatening to share the marriage certificate of Arya Samaj temple on social media and with the family of the woman with whom he was supposed to marry, sources said here on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old victim was allegedly strangled to death by her husband Sahil Gahlot after which he stashed her body in a refrigerator of an eatery, 45 km away from the place he had killed the woman. Just 8 hours later, showing extreme insensitivity, the accused married another woman on the same day.

The police have so far arrested six people, including Sahil and his father Virendra Singh, two cousins Ashish and Naveen (a cop), and two friends Amar and Lokesh.

Sources said that Sahil told the interrogators that he several times tried convincing his family to accept Nikki as his life partner but they were adamant about their stance and wanted me to leave her. “He [Sahil] disclosed that Nikki was having their marriage certificate, which was given by the Arya Samaj temple and when she learnt about Sahil marrying some other woman, she pleaded with him to change his mind and also threatened him that she would put the marriage certificate either on social media or give it to the family of the woman he was going to marry,” sources said.

Pertinent to mention here that both Sahil and Nikki married each other in October 2020 at an Arya Samaj temple in Greater Noida but they didn’t register their marriage at the Registrar’s office.

Cousin cop molested woman seven years back

Sources said that the accused Delhi Police Constable Naveen Kumar, who is a cousin of accused Sahil Gahlot, has been found previously involved in a case of sexual harassment and molestation. Kumar has also been named an accused in the Nikki Yadav murder case.

Sources said that in 2018 a case was lodged in Kanjhawala police station against Kumar for sexually harassing a woman after which the Delhi Police had even filed a chargesheet in the case.

However, it is yet to be learnt how the tainted cop was allowed to continue with his service and not suspended. Sources also said that it was the accused Naveen who may have told Sahil how to escape from the clutches of law by erasing evidence.

