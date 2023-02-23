Home Cities Delhi

MCD House adjourned for the day without electing standing committee

The House reconvened at 9.30 am but was adjourned till 10 am on Friday shortly afterwards.

Ruckus between BJP & AAP members inside the MCD house over the election of members of the standing committee at Civic Centre in New Delhi, Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo |PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The MCD House was adjourned for the day on Thursday as ruckus and sloganeering continued over the election of six standing committee members.

The House met at 8.30 am on Thursday but was adjourned for an hour amid sloganeering.

Several members of the BJP and AAP had on Wednesday night exchanged blows and hurled plastic bottles at each other in the chamber of the MCD House, on a day the city got its new mayor.

