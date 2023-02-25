Home Cities Delhi

2020 Delhi riots: Four acquitted of rioting, arson, theft charges

The court said seven prosecution witnesses could not identify any rioters by appearance or name as they did not see their faces, much less the people involved in the incidents.

Published: 25th February 2023 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots: Shops of Muslims in Hindu-dominated area vandalized (Credits: Sana Shakil/EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File |EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court here has acquitted four men in a case of rioting, vandalism, arson and theft by a mob at Bhagirathi Vihar during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying the accused were entitled to the benefit of the doubt.

The court was hearing a case against Dinesh Yadav, Sahil, Sandeep and Tinku, accused of being part of a riotous mob that was involved in looting and arson in some shops on February 25, 2020.

"I find that charges levelled against the accused persons, in this case, are not proved beyond doubt. Hence, accused persons...are acquitted of all the charges levelled against them in this case," Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said in an order passed earlier this week.

The judge said the formation of unlawful assembly, rioting and vandalism in two shops was "well established" but though both the shops were vandalised, they were not set ablaze.

The court said seven prosecution witnesses could not identify any rioters by appearance or name as they did not see their faces, much less the people involved in the incidents.

It said the testimonies of two police officials were "not reliable" to establish that all the accused persons were members of the riotous mob.

"Prosecution did not prove any record of such vital information being given by these two witnesses in the police station, though ideally it should have been at least recorded in writing. Accused persons were arrested much later in time and statements of these witnesses were also recorded after a long delay. I find that accused persons herein are entitled to benefit of the doubt in the present case," the court said.

Gokalpuri police station had filed a chargesheet against the accused men for several offences, including rioting, theft in a dwelling house and mischief by fire or explosive substance with the intent to destroy the house, under the Indian Penal Code.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Riots 2020 Delhi Riots Delhi
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp