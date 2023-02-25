Home Cities Delhi

Jamia assistant professor suspended over sexual harassment allegation

Jamia Millia Islamia University suspended an assistant professor of the Department of Psychology over alleged sexual harassment allegation and gross misconduct on the campus.

Published: 25th February 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 07:40 AM

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia University suspended an assistant professor of the Department of Psychology over alleged sexual harassment allegation and gross misconduct on the campus. The action was taken against Assistant professor Abid Hussain after seven faculty members of the Department of Psychology wrote a complaint. 

In this regard, the Internal Complaints Committee of the university has also initiated an inquiry into the accused professor.  In the complaint, the faculty members alleged that Husain was very aggressive and used abusive and unparliamentarily language towards them, particularly towards the head of the department in the presence of the Dean of the faculty, during a meeting

“He suddenly became aggressive as well as started accusing all the faculty members and was impudent, uncivilized, discourteous, disrespectful and uncouth in the meeting against all the faculty members. As stated in the complaint, Dr. Abid crossed all limits of decency and violated the Code of Conduct by not only verbally abusing her but also physically assaulted her in the presence of other faculty members,” the memo mentioned.

However, Hussain scrapped all these allegations and said, “These all are false allegations and I have full faith in my university that I will get justice in the end.”  He further added that the faculty member conspired against him after he denies their order as it was a violation of the university’s ordinance. 

“During the suspension period, the headquarter of Dr Abid Husain, Assistant Professor (under suspension), will be in New Delhi and he shall not leave the headquarter without prior approval of the Competent Authority,” it added.

